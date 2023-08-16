Police ID woman who threatened to pepper-spray store employee during robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston Police Department say they have identified the woman who is wanted in connection to a robbery over the weekend.

Sgt. Anthony Gibson said the robbery happened Sunday at the Burlington on Savannah Highway.

Gibson said clothing was taken from the store and the person threatened to use pepper spray on an employee.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the woman was identified on Wednesday and detectives are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-720-2422 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

