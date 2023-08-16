SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police ID woman who threatened to pepper-spray store employee during robbery

Charleston Police are asking for help identifying a person connected to a Sunday robbery.
By Steven Ardary and Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston Police Department say they have identified the woman who is wanted in connection to a robbery over the weekend.

Sgt. Anthony Gibson said the robbery happened Sunday at the Burlington on Savannah Highway.

Gibson said clothing was taken from the store and the person threatened to use pepper spray on an employee.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the woman was identified on Wednesday and detectives are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-720-2422 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Fleming was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 46 months, nearly four years in prison....
Ex-lawyer Cory Fleming sentenced to prison, restitution following guilty plea
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
Ticketmaster offering refunds after Jimmy Buffett cancels Charleston concert
A crash on I-526 has eastbound lanes closed near Longpoint Road.
Crash involving four vehicles clears on I-526
The family of 39-year-old Kimberly Madison says they have not heard from her since April.
North Charleston Police searching for woman possibly missing for months
Mount Pleasant Police are searching for two people who robbed a jewelry store Tuesday afternoon.
Mount Pleasant Police investigate jewelry store robbery

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that an all-way stop will be...
SCDOT to install all-way stop at U.S. 176 and Mudville Road
Halienna Heath, a native to the big island, wants people in the Lowcountry to know that her...
Maui wildfire’s impact to their natives in the Lowcountry
Deputies say four horses were wounded on June 28 near St. George. One of the horses died from...
Deputies address ‘false information’ in St. George horse shooting investigation
VIDEO: Rep. JA Moore hosting back-to-school clothing giveaway