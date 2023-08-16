SC Lottery
SCDOT to install all-way stop at U.S. 176 and Mudville Road

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that an all-way stop will be...
The South Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that an all-way stop will be installed at a Berkeley County intersection.(South Carolina Dept. of Transportation)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that an all-way stop will be installed at a Berkeley County intersection.

SCDOT said on Wednesday that they will install an all-way stop at the intersection of U.S. 176 and S-8-135 Mudville Road on Aug. 23.

Starting that day, vehicles must come to a complete when approaching the intersection from all directions, the department said.

The all-way stop is part of an overall safety improvement project at the intersection, which will turn it into a single-lane roundabout, the department said.

SCDOT said they expect the project to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Drivers are asked to drive carefully as they adjust to the installation.

