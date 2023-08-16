SCDOT to install all-way stop at U.S. 176 and Mudville Road

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that an all-way stop will be installed at a Berkeley County intersection.

SCDOT said on Wednesday that they will install an all-way stop at the intersection of U.S. 176 and S-8-135 Mudville Road on Aug. 23.

Starting that day, vehicles must come to a complete when approaching the intersection from all directions, the department said.

The all-way stop is part of an overall safety improvement project at the intersection, which will turn it into a single-lane roundabout, the department said.

SCDOT said they expect the project to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Drivers are asked to drive carefully as they adjust to the installation.

