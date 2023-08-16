Summerville doctor honored for lifetime of service

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Medical Center surprised a doctor who helped open the full-service hospital 30 years ago.

Dr. Deborah Younger came to the facility when it was still a freestanding emergency room.

The facility said Younger has been “the backbone” of their ER and paid tribute to her lifetime of service to the community.

The surprise included the presentation of a plaque that will be placed in the emergency room lobby in her honor.

