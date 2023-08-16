WATCH LIVE: McMaster to sign bill for paid parental leave for school employees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster is holding a ceremonial signing Wednesday morning of a bill to provide paid parental leave for school district employees in South Carolina.

House Bill H.3908 guarantees all full-time employees in South Carolina public schools, including teachers, receive up to six weeks of paid leave when they welcome a child.

The signing is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the South Pointe High School Gymnasium in Rock Hill.

State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver is also expected to attend.

Wednesday’s signing is ceremonial, as McMaster officially signed the bill into law on May 12. The bill took effect 45 days after it was signed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

