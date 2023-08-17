SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

911 calls released from Isle of Palms ‘senior skip day’ shooting

By Michal Higdon
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The 911 calls from the Isle of Palms shooting on a “senior skip day” back in April were released on Thursday by Charleston County Dispatch.

Back on April 7, around 5:30 p.m., Isle of Palms Police were making an arrest for a physical disturbance that had occurred on the beach under the private pier. As they were separating the people involved, they heard rapid gunfire.

The shooting injured four teenage boys and a 28-year-old woman.

In the 911 calls, you can hear the chaos that ensues. There are many calls where you can hear people fleeing the beach and calling to report the gunshots. It seems like more fights broke out in a parking lot near the initial incident as people were trying to leave and people were huddling in their cars. There was also chaos on the connector as hundreds tried to leave the island.

Police arrested 18-year-old Davion Bobby Del’Shawn Singleton Friday on five counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, one count of unlawful carrying of a firearm and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett said that while Singleton is the fifth person arrested, he is the person who fired the shots.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The motel is located at the 1700 block of Burning Tree Drive and closed permanently on March 1,...
Coroner: Body found at Lexington County Motel 6 appears to have been there for weeks
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
Ticketmaster offering refunds after Jimmy Buffett cancels Charleston concert
Summerville Police have confirmed that the driver was not at the scene when officers arrived,...
Summerville neighbors in shock after hit-and-run on Brittondale Rd.
Police say an autopsy revealed the 11-year-old victim, identified as Maria Gonzalez, was...
Father finds 11-year-old daughter strangled to death under her bed, police say
Forecasters are watching three areas of interest in the Atlantic Ocean.
FIRST ALERT: Forecasters watch three areas of interest in tropics

Latest News

A new drainage tunnel is expected to address flooding in the medical district, city officials...
Stormwater tunnel in medical district nears completion
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left...
VIDEO: Man charged with murder after driver found shot on Johns Island
Palmetto Goodwill cut the ribbon on its new adult high school Thursday.
VIDEO: Ribbon cutting held for Palmetto Excel Center
The Charleston Police Department is investigating a crash involving a horse-drawn carriage...
VIDEO: Police investigating crash involving horse carriage downtown
VIDEO: Stormwater tunnel in medical district nears completion