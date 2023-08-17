SC Lottery
Clemson defensive tackle Burley might miss opener with injury, Swinney says

Clemson players hold up their helmets before the NCAA college football playoff championship...
Clemson players hold up their helmets before the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Chris O'Meara | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson freshman defensive tackle Vic Burley might miss the team’s opener because of injury, but Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said it’s nothing that is expected to keep the highly ranked recruit out for the long term.

Swinney said Wednesday that a lower body injury might keep Burley out when No. 9 Clemson opens the season at Duke on Sept. 4.

He got hurt in the Tigers’ scrimmage Saturday. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Burley, who is from Warner Robbins, Georgia, was considered the second-best defensive tackle by 247sports.com coming out of high school.

Burley enrolled at Clemson in the spring and was working with the Tigers’ defensive tackle rotation, which is led by returning starters Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro.

Swinney said Burley doesn’t need surgery.

“Hopefully, he’ll be ready sooner (rather) than later,” the coach said. “Might miss a game. Not anything that’s going to keep him out for long term.”

