Coroner releases preliminary autopsy results for body found in abandoned Columbia motel

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The preliminary autopsy results for a body found in an abandoned Columbia motel were released by the Lexington County Coroner’s Office on Thursday.

According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, the man’s body, which remains unidentified, was discovered at Motel 6 on Burning Tree Drive on Monday.

The coroner’s office said that the body appeared to have been there for two to three weeks.

Preliminary autopsy results show “no apparent injuries,” and the cause of death remains unknown at this time, Fisher said.

The motel, which has been closed since March, is off Exit 106 on Interstate 26 and near St. Andrews Road. It is the Lexington County part of Columbia.

An incident report from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said that a man came to the motel around 7 P.M. on Monday looking for his girlfriend.

Instead, he found the body on the third floor.

“That’s a good start of a novel, a mystery story,” Marie Sposa, who lives nearby, said.

Lexington County deputies responded and located the room where the body was.

Once inside, they noticed a hand near the bathroom door.

They had to get the Lexington County Fire Service to open the door to the bathroom due to the body leaning up against it.

Tyauna Parker, who stayed at the motel for nine months before it closed down, said this news did not exactly shock her.

“I felt like it was a matter of time,” she said. “I just wound up coming back from New Jersey and seeing the Motel 6 for the first time. And I’m like, ‘They didn’t knock this down yet?’ I’m like, ‘They got the doors open, who knows if the electricity is on, people probably in there squatting.’”

The shuttered Motel 6 is in a serious state of disrepair. Many windows are broken, and there is glass and debris throughout the entire property.

The coroner’s office initially said that due to the body’s state, age and race could not be identified.

On Thursday, however, Fisher said it is probable that this was a 6′0″ white man with long hair that could be brown or gray and possibly was pulled back in a hair tie.

He also had long facial hair, she said.

His teeth were decayed, but the front teeth were intact, Fisher added.

According to the coroner, he was wearing grey or white Adidas athletic sneakers with white soles and no socks, and a t-shirt with a Batman symbol on the front with skulls.

Body found in abandoned Motel 6 partially identified by Coroner (Lexington County Coroner's Office)

Property tax records show that the property was acquired by the South Carolina Department of Transportation in 2022.

SCDOT plans to demolish it by the end of the year as part of its Carolina Crossroads construction project to improve “Malfunction Junction,” according to an agency spokesperson.

Beyond the fact that it is an “eyesore,” some people believe that it should be demolished sooner than that because it is dangerous.

“They need to do it now,” Parker said. “They should have done it weeks and months ago, April. It should have been gone in April, and somebody’s mother, father, son wouldn’t be in there, not being able to be recognized. Because now somebody probably don’t know who it is, and their family is probably looking for him.”

WIS asked SCDOT about those specific concerns, but a spokesperson did not provide further specifics about the demolition timeline.

LCSD and the Lexington County coroner’s office are investigating the case, and ask anyone with information to come forward.

