SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

District attorney drops at least 30 cases that involved officers charged in death of Tyre Nichols

FILE - Shelby County, Tenn., District Attorney Steven Mulroy speaks during an interview with...
FILE - Shelby County, Tenn., District Attorney Steven Mulroy speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Memphis, Tenn., Jan. 24, 2023. The district attorney's office said Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 that his office has dropped 30 to 40 cases involving the five former officers who have been charged with second-degree murder in the beating death of Tyre Nichols. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and JONATHAN MATTISE
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A district attorney’s office in Tennessee said Thursday that his office has dropped 30 to 40 cases involving the five former officers who have been charged with second-degree murder in the beating death of Tyre Nichols.

In a statement, Shelby County District Attorney Steven Mulroy’s spokesperson also said charges were reduced in about a dozen other cases involving the former Memphis Police officers. Four cases were referred to the U.S. attorney’s office for allegations of excessive force, the district attorney’s office added.

The decisions follow a review by Mulroy’s office of about 100 cases shared among the officers.

“DA Mulroy cites that the dismissals came down to the lack of credibility from the five officers since the charges,” Mulroy’s spokesperson, Erica Williams, said in the statement.

Caught on police video, the beating of the 29-year-old Nichols was one in a string of violent encounters between police and Black people that sparked protests and renewed debate about police brutality and police reform in the U.S.

Five officers have pleaded not guilty to criminal charges including second-degree murder in the Jan. 7 beating of Nichols after a traffic stop — and his death three days later.

The five officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin, Desmond Mills and Justin Smith — charged in the case are Black. So was Nichols.

The officers were part of a crime-suppression team known as Scorpion. They punched Nichols, kicked him and slugged him with a baton as he yelled for his mother. Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis disbanded the Scorpion unit after Nichols’ death, though members of the unit have been moved to other teams.

Last month, the U.S. Department of Justice said it is investigating how Memphis Police Department officers use force and conduct arrests.

Even in the majority Black city of Memphis, the police department may be disproportionately focusing its traffic enforcement on Black drivers, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Civil Rights Division said in announcing the investigation.

The Justice Department announced in March a separate review concerning the use of force, de-escalation strategies and specialized units in the Memphis Police Department. Federal investigators also are looking specifically into Nichols’ arrest and death. Nichols’ mother has sued the city and its police chief over her son’s death.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The motel is located at the 1700 block of Burning Tree Drive and closed permanently on March 1,...
Coroner: Body found at Lexington County Motel 6 appears to have been there for weeks
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
Ticketmaster offering refunds after Jimmy Buffett cancels Charleston concert
Summerville Police have confirmed that the driver was not at the scene when officers arrived,...
Summerville neighbors in shock after hit-and-run on Brittondale Rd.
Police say an autopsy revealed the 11-year-old victim, identified as Maria Gonzalez, was...
Father finds 11-year-old daughter strangled to death under her bed, police say
Forecasters are watching three areas of interest in the Atlantic Ocean.
FIRST ALERT: Forecasters watch three areas of interest in tropics

Latest News

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left...
VIDEO: Man charged with murder after driver found shot on Johns Island
Charleston County School District Officials said they are hiring School Security Officers to...
VIDEO: Private security officers hired by district serve different role than SROs
Charleston County School District Officials said they are hiring School Security Officers to...
Private security officers hired by district serve different role than SROs
Bidens heading to Hawaii Monday to see damage from deadly wildfires
Bidens heading to Hawaii Monday to see damage from deadly wildfires