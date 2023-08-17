Flooding impacting roads near Ireland Creek in Walterboro

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the National Weather Service in Charleston say water levels are continuing to rise along Ireland Creek in Walterboro after recent heavy rainfall.

Portions of Ivanhoe Road, Ireland Creek Drive and Sweat Street are closed because of water over the road.

Parts of Colleton County received up to eight inches of rain Wednesday night.

Portions of Colleton and Dorchester Counties got over 7 inches of rain during Wednesday night's storms. (Live 5)

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning until 1 a.m. Friday for Colleton County.

Colleton County Emergency Management shared pictures of the flooding on Thursday.

