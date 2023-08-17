Goose Creek couple frustrated after weeks of no working AC in condo

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A Goose Creek couple’s condo has been without working air conditioning for weeks and they say they’re fed up.

The husband and wife claim they’ve been back and forth with their landlord to get it fixed, but the temperature continues to rise in their home at Greenslake Condominiums.

Thursday afternoon, Niambi Burton and Fred Mcleod’s condo was 84 degrees and they considered that cool, compared to what they had been dealing with.

Earlier in the week they said the condo was in the low 90′s, forcing them to pack their bags and head to a hotel for two nights.

Burton said she’s “beyond frustrated at this point.”

Last month the couple noticed their AC wasn’t working properly, and after keeping an eye on it for about two weeks, they notified their landlord that something was wrong.

“Her response was to shut the unit off, and she would let me know when she heard back from the guy,” Burton said. “Hours passed and the temperature was rising in the house.”

Weeks later, the couple said a repair man showed up and after a few hours claimed it was all fixed, but the problem only escalated from there.

“I noticed that the temperature just kept rising and rising and rising,” Burton said.

She explained that they were then told a part for the unit that was ordered wasn’t working and another part must be ordered, the couple then turned to purchasing fans and a portable unit to stay cool.

“Out of my own money and then still pay the full amount of rent,” Burton said.

So, what rights do you have if you find yourself in a similar situation? According to the South Carolina Residential Landlord and Tenant Act, a landlord shall maintain reasonably good and safe working order and condition of facilities and appliances, including air conditioning.

“Is the landlord reasonably and actually trying to make repairs and make that system operable? How long has it been down? What caused it to go down?,” real estate attorney Brent W. Suttles explained.

The act requires landlords to initiate repairs that they are responsible for that affect health and safety within 14 days of notice, according to Suttles.

“I think communication goes a long way in protecting both parties in a scenario, but it all falls back on the lease and the Landlord and Tenant Act,” Suttles said.

The couple’s landlord did not want to go on camera Thursday, but she said the part to fix the AC unit was ordered on Wednesday, sent photo proof of that order, and said she expects it will arrive soon.

