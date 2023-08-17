SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Illinois veterans come to Washington to see war memorials built in their honor

By Stetson Miller
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - 31 veterans from the Quincy, Illinois area flew to Washington on Thursday aboard the 66th Great River Honor Flight mission, to see war memorials built in their honor.

They stopped by the Korean, Lincoln, Vietnam and World War II memorials.

Looking at names on the Vietnam Veteran Memorial Wall certainly brought back some tough memories for some on the trip like brothers Roy Benner and Kenny Benner

“It’s a once in a lifetime thing. It’s an honor to come and see even the ones that did not get to come home and honor the ones that have come home, it’s emotional,” said Roy Benner.

The trip also brought together many veterans together who had never met before like Bill Graham and Randolph Rudd, and forged new friendships.

“All these guys. I didn’t know any of them. So now I’ve got 30 new friends,” said Graham.

“It’s good to see the camaraderie and all branches and everybody coming together,” said Rudd.

Great River Honor Flight will fly back here to Washington next month and in October so more veterans get a chance to see the memorials.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The motel is located at the 1700 block of Burning Tree Drive and closed permanently on March 1,...
Coroner: Body found at Lexington County Motel 6 appears to have been there for weeks
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
Ticketmaster offering refunds after Jimmy Buffett cancels Charleston concert
Summerville Police have confirmed that the driver was not at the scene when officers arrived,...
Summerville neighbors in shock after hit-and-run on Brittondale Rd.
Police say an autopsy revealed the 11-year-old victim, identified as Maria Gonzalez, was...
Father finds 11-year-old daughter strangled to death under her bed, police say
Forecasters are watching three areas of interest in the Atlantic Ocean.
FIRST ALERT: Forecasters watch three areas of interest in tropics

Latest News

Jeffrey McKinley, 51, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime,...
Man charged with murder after driver found shot on Johns Island
Pedro Gonzales reeled in a carp last Sunday that weighed 22 pounds, 5 ounces.
Man who caught massive carp fish says it took over an hour to reel in
Palmetto Goodwill cut the ribbon on its new adult high school Thursday.
Ribbon cutting held for Palmetto Excel Center
FILE - The chess federation said it and its member federations increasingly have received...
World chess federation bars transgender women from competing in women’s events
FILE - Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a shooting involving the FBI,...
Utah man shot by FBI brandished gun and frightened Google Fiber subcontractors in 2018, man says