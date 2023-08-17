Mayor Tecklenburg, Gov. McMaster to tour stormwater drainage project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials will discuss a downtown Charleston drainage project Thursday morning.

Gov. Henry McMaster will join Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg on Thursday to update the Ehrhardt Street Project.

The underground tunnel project will help address flooding in the medical district on the peninsula.

The Medical District Drainage Tunnel Extension at Ehrhardt Street Project will cost just over $14 million to build and will serve multiple buildings in the district. The city will pay around $4 million for the project, with the rest of the funding coming from federal grants.

Officials will make remarks on the project at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.