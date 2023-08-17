SC Lottery
Mayor Tecklenburg, Gov. McMaster to tour stormwater drainage project

A new drainage tunnel is expected to address flooding in the medical district, city officials...
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials will discuss a downtown Charleston drainage project Thursday morning.

Gov. Henry McMaster will join Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg on Thursday to update the Ehrhardt Street Project.

The underground tunnel project will help address flooding in the medical district on the peninsula.

The Medical District Drainage Tunnel Extension at Ehrhardt Street Project will cost just over $14 million to build and will serve multiple buildings in the district. The city will pay around $4 million for the project, with the rest of the funding coming from federal grants.

Officials will make remarks on the project at 11 a.m.

