SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

New service connects renters facing eviction with help services

Renters in the Charleston area now have access to an eviction prevention hotline.
By Madeline Jaskowiak
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Renters in the Charleston area now have access to an eviction prevention hotline.

South Carolina nonprofit One80 Place has announced its launch and says it will be operated through the United Way Association of South Carolina’s 211 phone service.

One80 Place is the state’s largest nonprofit organization, and its goal is to end and prevent homelessness.

They say this hotline is one way they are implementing the Eviction Protection Program, which is an initiative of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that started during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When you call the hotline, you can receive no-cost legal assistance to hopefully avoid eviction from happening in the first place.

One80 Place CEO Stacey Denaux says this allows them to intervene at this critical point before someone loses their housing and give them the legal representation they might need.

“South Carolina does not have a right to counsel,” Denaux said. “So, you, if you’re getting evicted, do not have a right to an attorney. If you can’t afford one, you don’t get one. A landlord knows the system, maybe can even afford an attorney. So it’s just not a level playing field when you’re in front of a judge facing an eviction, which is already a very complicated, traumatic thing to have happen.”

One80 Place says it has partnered with SC 211 for several years to operate the Housing Crisis Line which has been used across its service area by those experiencing homelessness and need immediate support.

The organization says this new service line will build upon that success.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
Ticketmaster offering refunds after Jimmy Buffett cancels Charleston concert
The motel is located at the 1700 block of Burning Tree Drive and closed permanently on March 1,...
Coroner: Body found at Lexington County Motel 6 appears to have been there for weeks
Police say an autopsy revealed the 11-year-old victim, identified as Maria Gonzalez, was...
Father finds 11-year-old daughter strangled to death under her bed, police say
Forecasters are watching three areas of interest in the Atlantic Ocean.
FIRST ALERT: Forecasters watch three areas of interest in tropics
Charleston Police are asking for help identifying a person connected to a Sunday robbery.
Police ID woman who threatened to pepper-spray store employee during robbery

Latest News

Renters in the Charleston area now have access to an eviction prevention hotline.
VIDEO: New service connects renters facing eviction with help services
Katie's Krops is just one of the recipients of a Changemaker Grant from Trident United Way.
Trident United Way launches quarterly grants to target needs in the community
This initiative aims to provide resources and support to local nonprofits making a difference...
VIDEO: Trident United Way launches quarterly grants to target needs in the community
Residents are concerned an intersection in Goose Creek will never see a planned stoplight.
Residents worry stoplight at Goose Creek intersection may never get completed