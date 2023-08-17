New service connects renters facing eviction with help services

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Renters in the Charleston area now have access to an eviction prevention hotline.

South Carolina nonprofit One80 Place has announced its launch and says it will be operated through the United Way Association of South Carolina’s 211 phone service.

One80 Place is the state’s largest nonprofit organization, and its goal is to end and prevent homelessness.

They say this hotline is one way they are implementing the Eviction Protection Program, which is an initiative of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that started during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When you call the hotline, you can receive no-cost legal assistance to hopefully avoid eviction from happening in the first place.

One80 Place CEO Stacey Denaux says this allows them to intervene at this critical point before someone loses their housing and give them the legal representation they might need.

“South Carolina does not have a right to counsel,” Denaux said. “So, you, if you’re getting evicted, do not have a right to an attorney. If you can’t afford one, you don’t get one. A landlord knows the system, maybe can even afford an attorney. So it’s just not a level playing field when you’re in front of a judge facing an eviction, which is already a very complicated, traumatic thing to have happen.”

One80 Place says it has partnered with SC 211 for several years to operate the Housing Crisis Line which has been used across its service area by those experiencing homelessness and need immediate support.

The organization says this new service line will build upon that success.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.