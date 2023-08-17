SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police investigate deadly Walterboro shooting

The Walterboro Police Department is investigating a shooting at a restaurant that left one...
The Walterboro Police Department is investigating a shooting at a restaurant that left one woman dead.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Walterboro Police Department is investigating a shooting at a restaurant that left one woman dead.

Police spokesperson Tavara Edwards said officers responded around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday to the Barrell House Grille on Robertson Boulevard for a shooting.

Officers found out the victim had been taken by private vehicle to an area hospital while they were responding, Edwards said.

The woman was then taken to Trident Medical Center but she died en route to the hospital, Edwards said.

No arrests have been made.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The motel is located at the 1700 block of Burning Tree Drive and closed permanently on March 1,...
Coroner: Body found at Lexington County Motel 6 appears to have been there for weeks
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
Ticketmaster offering refunds after Jimmy Buffett cancels Charleston concert
Police say an autopsy revealed the 11-year-old victim, identified as Maria Gonzalez, was...
Father finds 11-year-old daughter strangled to death under her bed, police say
Summerville Police have confirmed that the driver was not at the scene when officers arrived,...
Summerville neighbors in shock after hit-and-run on Brittondale Rd.
Forecasters are watching three areas of interest in the Atlantic Ocean.
FIRST ALERT: Forecasters watch three areas of interest in tropics

Latest News

A new drainage tunnel is expected to address flooding in the medical district, city officials...
Stormwater tunnel in medical district nears completion
VIDEO: Stormwater tunnel in medical district nears completion
A rendering of a planned hospital on Johns Island. Trident Medical announced plans to build the...
Trident Medical announces plans to build hospital on Johns Island
VIDEO: Charleston church to host food giveaway on Thursday