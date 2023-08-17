Police investigate deadly Walterboro shooting

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Walterboro Police Department is investigating a shooting at a restaurant that left one woman dead.

Police spokesperson Tavara Edwards said officers responded around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday to the Barrell House Grille on Robertson Boulevard for a shooting.

Officers found out the victim had been taken by private vehicle to an area hospital while they were responding, Edwards said.

The woman was then taken to Trident Medical Center but she died en route to the hospital, Edwards said.

No arrests have been made.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.