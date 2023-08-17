Police investigating crash involving horse carriage downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a crash involving a horse-drawn carriage Thursday afternoon.

Police say a horse from the Old South Carriage Company was startled, ran and separated from the carriage near N. Market St. and Anson St. around 4 p.m. The carriage then collided with a car.

Two people who were on the carriage received minor injuries and were taken to the hospital to be treated, police say.

The Old South Carriage Company was issued a citation for failure to maintain equipment, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Anthony Gibson.

The horse’s condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.