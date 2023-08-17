Police investigating overnight drive-by shooting in Moncks Corner

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Moncks Corner Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Crossland Drive around 12:30 a.m. in reference to reports of gunshots in the area, capt. Lee Mixon said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two vehicles and two homes damaged by gunfire and several shell casings in the roadway, Mixon said.

He also said that no one was injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and the police department is asking for the public’s help in finding home security videos that may have captured a vehicle entering or leaving the area between 12 a.m. and 12:30 a.m., Mixon said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Travis Dodd with the Moncks Corner Police Department at (843) 719-7989 or travis.dodd@monckscornersc.gov.

