Ribbon cutting held for Palmetto Excel Center

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Palmetto Goodwill cut the ribbon on its new adult high school Thursday.

The Palmetto Excel Center is a tuition-free adult high school for adults 21 and up.

The school is located on Trident Tech’s Thornley Campus on Rivers Avenue.

The school offers adults a chance to earn a high school diploma and has no cost drop-in childcare, transportation assistance, academic coaching and college or career readiness.

The center is set to open Aug. 28.

