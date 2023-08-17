SC Lottery
Ribbon cutting held for Palmetto Excel Center

Palmetto Goodwill cut the ribbon on its new adult high school Thursday.
Palmetto Goodwill cut the ribbon on its new adult high school Thursday.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Palmetto Goodwill cut the ribbon on its new adult high school Thursday.

The Palmetto Excel Center is a tuition-free adult high school for adults 21 and up.

The school is located on Trident Tech’s Thornley Campus on Rivers Avenue.

The school offers adults a chance to earn a high school diploma and has no cost drop-in childcare, transportation assistance, academic coaching and college or career readiness.

The center is set to open Aug. 28.

