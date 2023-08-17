Ribbon cutting held for Palmetto Excel Center
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Palmetto Goodwill cut the ribbon on its new adult high school Thursday.
The Palmetto Excel Center is a tuition-free adult high school for adults 21 and up.
The school is located on Trident Tech’s Thornley Campus on Rivers Avenue.
The school offers adults a chance to earn a high school diploma and has no cost drop-in childcare, transportation assistance, academic coaching and college or career readiness.
The center is set to open Aug. 28.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.