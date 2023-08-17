RiverDogs Emerge with Rain-Shortened 1-0 Victory Wednesday

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs scored a single run in the bottom of the first inning and that was all they needed to secure a 1-0 win at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on Wednesday. The game was halted by a lighting strike in the bottom of the fifth inning with Cristopher Barete at the plate. Heavy rains followed, making the remainder of the contest unplayable. The game was played in front of 2,959 fans.

In the bottom of the opening frame, Brayden Taylor worked a leadoff walk against Down East (23-21, 60-45) starting pitcher Aidan Curry. He advanced to second on a groundout by Cooper Kinney and moved to third on a passed ball. With the infield drawn in, Xavier Isaac bounced a ball over the head of first baseman Anthony Calarco and into right field to give the RiverDogs (28-16, 55-55) a 1-0 lead.

On the mound, Ian Seymour was outstanding in his fourth appearance with the club. The southpaw faced the minimum through 4.0 scoreless innings, recording five strikeouts. The only base runner he allowed came via walk in the third. Alex Cook struck out three in a scoreless inning out of the bullpen.

Ballpark Fun

Continuing an annual tradition, the RiverDogs took the field as the Charleston Rainbows on Wednesday night. Prior to playing under the RiverDogs nickname, Charleston’s baseball team used the moniker Rainbows from 1985-1993. The bright blue uniforms were auctioned to fans during the game.

The third installment of the series is scheduled for Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Santiago Suarez will make his debut with the RiverDogs as the starter. The Wood Ducks will send LHP Thomas Ireland (0-0, 0.00) to the hill. $1 beers will be available throughout the ballpark on a Budweiser™ Thirsty Thursday. On Dad Bod Appreciation Night, the team will wear custom jerseys that will also be auctioned during the game.

