Stormwater tunnel in medical district nears completion

By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An extension of a storm drainage tunnel downtown is nearing completion.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg gave an update on the Ehrhardt Street Project Thursday morning.

The project is an extension of the larger Spring Fishburne project. The project is a tunnel that collects water and directs it to the Ashley River.

Tecklenburg touted the existing working portion of the tunnel as preventing flooding in commonly flood-prone areas.

“That water, when it rained heavily last night even last year, you would have had a closure of the Septima Clark Parkway just with what happened last night,” Tecklenburg said. “Guess what? The tunnel is working we didn’t have to close the parkway.”

Tecklenburg said there was one more project to be brought to city council that would add three pumps to the tunnel.

Tecklenburg said the plans for the medical district tunnel were shown to Gov. Henry McMaster during a tour of the original tunnel.

McMaster was originally scheduled to attend Thursday’s tour but could not come.

Ben Duncan from the South Carolina Office of Resiliency said $10 million came from a mitigation grant.

Duncan said the project was the highest-scoring project in their benefit-cost analysis.

“This has been the most cooperative and the most well-planned project that we’ve worked on so far even though it’s the largest,” Duncan said.

City officials have previously said one of the main goals of the project was to make sure ambulances can get to hospitals when it rains.

The tunnel was expected to cost $14 million with the other $4 million coming from the city.

