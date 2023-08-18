SC Lottery
1 killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Andrews

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Williamsburg County on Thursday.(WTOC)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Williamsburg County on Thursday.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. when a 2013 Toyota Sedan was traveling north on County Line Road and hit a pedestrian that was walking on the roadway, LCpl. William Bennett said.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but later died from their injuries, Bennett said.

Bennett said the driver of the Toyota Sedan was not injured.

The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

