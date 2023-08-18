SC Lottery
2 juveniles hurt in Summerville shooting, 1 man in custody

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in Summerville Friday evening.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s says one person is in custody after a shooting in Summerville Friday evening.

The shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. on Gippy Drive, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Carli Drayton.

Drayton said two juveniles were hurt in the shooting. They were transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Officials said the caller gave dispatch a description of the suspect vehicle and deputies attempted to stop the vehicle on Myers Road.

Deputies pursued the vehicle into the area of James Bell Drive and Rivers Avenue in North Charleston. Drayton said a man was taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

