SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

American Airlines sues a travel site to crack down on consumers who use this trick to save money

FILE - The American Airlines logo is seen atop the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas,...
FILE - The American Airlines logo is seen atop the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, Dec. 19, 2017. On Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, American Airlines filed suit against Skiplagged Inc., a travel website that sells tickets that let people save money by exploiting a quirk in airline pricing, accusing the website of deception. It threatened to cancel every ticket that Skiplagged has sold. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines is suing a travel website that sells tickets that let people save money by exploiting a quirk in airline pricing.

American sued Skiplagged Inc. in federal court in Fort Worth, Texas, this week, accusing the website of deception. It threatened to cancel every ticket that Skiplagged has sold.

In a practice called skiplagging and hidden-city ticketing, travelers book a flight that includes at least one stop, but they leave the plane during a layover. Generally skiplagging is not illegal, but airlines claim that it violates their policies.

Last month, American booted a 17-year-old from a flight and banned him for three years when he tried to use the tactic to fly from Gainesville, Florida, to Charlotte, North Carolina, on a ticket that listed New York City as his destination. For the teen, that was cheaper than booking a flight directly to Charlotte.

In the lawsuit, American accused Skiplagged of tricking consumers into believing they can tap “some kind of secret ‘loophole.’” American said the website poses as an ordinary consumer to buy tickets, and warns its customers not to tip off the airline about the arrangement.

American said Skiplagged has never been authorized to resell the airline’s tickets.

“Skiplagged’s conduct is deceptive and abusive,” the airline said in the lawsuit. “Skiplagged deceives the public into believing that, even though it has no authority to form and issue a contract on American’s behalf, somehow it can still issue a completely valid ticket. It cannot. Every ‘ticket’ issued by Skiplagged is at risk of being invalidated.”

There was no immediate response to a request for comment left with Skiplagged.

Skiplagging is possible because of the way airlines compete on price.

Long flights usually cost more than shorter ones, but the reverse might be true if many airlines compete on the longer route while only one or two fly the shorter one.

Travelers who use the tactic avoid checking a bag, since it will wind up at the ticketed destination, not the layover airport. They often book one-way tickets, or only try this strategy on the return trip – if the airline notices someone skipping out, it might cancel the rest of their itinerary.

Skiplagged, which is based in New York, has been sued before.

United Airlines and online travel agency Orbitz accused Aktarer Zaman, who was in his early 20s when he started Skiplagged around 2014, of touting “prohibited forms of travel.” Zaman started a GoFundMe to pay his legal costs. He settled with Orbitz, and the United lawsuit was dismissed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
Court records show Quinn is facing multiple charges as of Friday, August 18
NFL veteran charged with Summerville hit-and-runs, assault
The Charleston Police Department is investigating a crash involving a horse-drawn carriage...
Police investigating crash involving horse carriage downtown
Jeffrey McKinley, 51, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime,...
Man charged with murder after driver found shot on Johns Island
Authorities said the UPS truck was slowing down for traffic when it was hit and flipped over on...
UPS truck rear ended by semitruck on interstate highway

Latest News

This satellite image taken at 10:50am EDT on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, and provided by the...
Powerful Hurricane Hilary heads for Mexico’s Baja as rare tropical storm watch issued for California
Neighbors in the Carrington Chase community said they are frustrated with the outcome of the...
Summerville neighbors criticize lack of accountability in NFL player’s charges
“Saturn” is a calendar-building app for high school students that allows students to share...
Student-geared app concerning Lowcountry parents, cyber security experts
North Charleston homeowners are speaking out for solutions to a decade-long noise problem in...
N. Charleston homeowners, officials look for solutions to noise concerns on I-26
Police say a driver crashed into multiple parked cars when trying to avoid hitting a deer.
Police: Driver crashes into 10-plus cars trying to avoid hitting deer