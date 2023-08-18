SC Lottery
Charleston Co. Coroner IDs 22-year-old woman found dead on Folly Beach

By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the person whose body was found on Folly Beach.

Victoria Dickerson, 22, of Charleston, was identified as the woman whose body was found on Folly Beach Thursday, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Officers were called to the 300 block of West Ashley Avenue for a report of a body of a nude woman washed up on the beach around 5:33 a.m., Deputy Chief Rocky Burke said.

He said Folly Beach medical personnel and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.

The cause of death is pending autopsy and investigation, O’Neal said. He said Dickerson died Wednesday.

Folly Beach Public Safety is investigating.

