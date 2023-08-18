Charleston Co. Coroner IDs woman found dead on Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the person whose body was found on Folly Beach.

Victoria Dickerson, 22, of Charleston, was identified as the woman whose body was found on Folly Beach Thursday, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

O’Neal said Dickerson died Wednesday.

The cause of death is pending autopsy and investigation, O’Neal said.

Folly Beach Public Safety is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.