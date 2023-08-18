SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Crayola to paint the town of another tourist destination in the US

A next-generation Crayola Experience attraction is expected to add a unique splash of color to...
A next-generation Crayola Experience attraction is expected to add a unique splash of color to a popular vacation destination in Tennessee.(Crayola via PRNewswire)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (Gray News) - A popular vacation spot in Tennessee is about to get a bit more colorful.

According to Crayola, it’s going to add a splash of color to Pigeon Forge in fall 2024 with its newest Crayola Experience family entertainment venue.

“The newest member of the Crayola Experience pack will be the brand’s sixth attraction, joining operations in Pennsylvania, Florida, Minnesota, Texas and Arizona,” the company shared.

The venue will feature 30,000 square feet of family entertainment with more than 20 hands-on attractions and a retail store featuring the world’s largest selection of Crayola products.

Visitors can enjoy activities such as naming their own Crayola crayon, starring in their own coloring page and creating melted wax art.

“Crayola Experience at Pigeon Forge will introduce new colorful adventures, taking the experience to a new level,” said Warren Schorr, Crayola senior vice president.

The Pigeon Forge attraction is the first of five new Crayola Experience locations that BrightColors plans to open over the next five years as part of a licensing agreement with Crayola.

“We’re very excited to be developing the first of the next-generation Crayola experiences,” said Robin Turner, managing director at BrightColors. “We will continue to focus on family-friendly markets to bring the colorful world of Crayola to new audiences.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
Court records show Quinn is facing multiple charges as of Friday, August 18
NFL veteran charged with Summerville hit-and-runs, assault
The Charleston Police Department is investigating a crash involving a horse-drawn carriage...
Police investigating crash involving horse carriage downtown
Jeffrey McKinley, 51, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime,...
Man charged with murder after driver found shot on Johns Island
Authorities said the UPS truck was slowing down for traffic when it was hit and flipped over on...
UPS truck rear ended by semitruck on interstate highway

Latest News

“Saturn” is a calendar-building app for high school students that allows students to share...
Student-geared app concerning Lowcountry parents, cyber security experts
FILE - Michael Jackson arrives at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse for his child molestation...
Michael Jackson sexual abuse lawsuits revived by appeals court
Neighbors in the Carrington Chase community said they are frustrated with the outcome of the...
Summerville neighbors criticize lack of accountability in NFL player’s charges
Sources tell Arizona's Family that an IRS agent was accidentally shot and killed by another...
IRS agent killed by fellow agent training accident at gun range identified