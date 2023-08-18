SC Lottery
Dog owner charged after animal attack left 1 person injured

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is facing charges following a dog attack...
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is facing charges following a dog attack that left one person injured.

Penny Lynn Bray, age 54, was charged with allowing dogs to run at large, sheriff’s office spokesperson Jalisa Brown says.

Deputies responded to Suttons Road on Aug. 9 in reference to an animal attack, Brown says.

When deputies arrived, the victim was being taken to the hospital by EMS for cuts on their body caused by the attack, Brown says.

An investigation into the incident revealed that while the victim was walking on a roadway, they were attacked by three canines, Brown says.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

