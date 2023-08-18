Dorchester Dist. 2 increases mental health resources for students

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two says they have increased the mental health resources available to students over the past year, as they prepare to return to class.

District leaders said there is a national mental health crisis that is ongoing, and it’s affecting students in the Lowcountry. Their mission is to help them address those concerns to live happy lives.

The district now has nine social workers to help students. Over the past year, the district has added an additional psychologist and partnered with the South Carolina Department of Mental Health, who provides 19 counselors.

They have also hired another five school counselors for students to speak with.

Officials said they treat students struggling with mental health concerns, such as anxiety and depression, in a tiered system.

The district said social media has been an influence on the mental health trends they have been seeing in their students.

“The trends have typically been the same. We’re addressing a lot of the same mental health that we’ve seen,” Special Services Coordinator David Walker said. “We have not seen a drastic increase of anything that’s different, but we have seen more trends but also believe part of it is just the awareness for mental health has grown across the nation.”

District leaders said these resources are available to any student who needs help.

All students need to do is tell a teacher or administrator, and they can start working with that student on a personalized treatment plan.

