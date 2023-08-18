Lowcountry High School Football scores - Week 0
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The High School football season kicks off on Thursday and Friday night with Week 0 of the season. Check back here for scores and more throughout the weekeend
Week 0
8/17
Burke at Stall
8/18
James Island at Stratford (Live 5 Game of the Week)
Timberland at Berkeley
Goose Creek at South Florence
Beaufort at Cane Bay
Lower Richland at West Ashley
Lake Marion at Beckham
Wade Hampton at Colleton County
Hanahan at Georgetown
North Charleston at Military Magnet
Andrews at Philip Simmons
Bishop England at Porter-Gaud
Lewisville at Oceanside Collegiate
Baptist Hill at Denmark-Olar
Calhoun Academy at Cross
Northside Christian at First Baptist
Greenwood Christian at Northwood Academy
St. John’s Christian at King’s Academy
Colleton Prep at Florence Christian
Pinewood Prep at Beaufort Academy
Palmetto Christian at Memorial Day
Branchville at Dorchester Academy
