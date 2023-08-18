SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lowcountry High School Football scores - Week 0

College Football
College Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The High School football season kicks off on Thursday and Friday night with Week 0 of the season. Check back here for scores and more throughout the weekeend

Week 0

8/17

Burke at Stall

8/18

James Island at Stratford (Live 5 Game of the Week)

Timberland at Berkeley

Goose Creek at South Florence

Beaufort at Cane Bay

Lower Richland at West Ashley

Lake Marion at Beckham

Wade Hampton at Colleton County

Hanahan at Georgetown

North Charleston at Military Magnet

Andrews at Philip Simmons

Bishop England at Porter-Gaud

Lewisville at Oceanside Collegiate

Baptist Hill at Denmark-Olar

Calhoun Academy at Cross

Northside Christian at First Baptist

Greenwood Christian at Northwood Academy

St. John’s Christian at King’s Academy

Colleton Prep at Florence Christian

Pinewood Prep at Beaufort Academy

Palmetto Christian at Memorial Day

Branchville at Dorchester Academy

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The motel is located at the 1700 block of Burning Tree Drive and closed permanently on March 1,...
Coroner: Body found at Lexington County Motel 6 appears to have been there for weeks
Summerville Police have confirmed that the driver was not at the scene when officers arrived,...
Summerville neighbors in shock after hit-and-run on Brittondale Rd.
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
Ticketmaster offering refunds after Jimmy Buffett cancels Charleston concert
Police say an autopsy revealed the 11-year-old victim, identified as Maria Gonzalez, was...
Father finds 11-year-old daughter strangled to death under her bed, police say
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate

Latest News

VIDEO: RiverDogs beat Wood Ducks 1-0 in 5 innings
VIDEO: Philip Simmons' Gunnar Yocum gets 5th year of eligibility after beating cancer
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney locks arms with wide receiver Beaux Collins (80) and wide...
No. 9 Clemson hopes changes at quarterback, coordinator lead the Tigers back to the CFP
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) passes the ball in the first half of an NCAA...
South Carolina, QB Spencer Rattler are expecting another step forward this season