N. Charleston homeowners, officials look for solutions to noise concerns on I-26

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston homeowners are speaking out for solutions to a decade-long noise problem in their neighborhoods.

Sirens, wrecks and speeding are just a few of the things neighbors claim they have to listen to every day within the comfort of their own homes, which sit just a few feet away from I-26 Westbound.

“124 homes, that’s a big part of the community,” Deer Park neighbor Jannie Brown said. “We are all along this part of the interstate, we can hear the noise, see the trucks, sirens, wrecks.”

Brown says the noise has gotten so bad, she loses sleep.

“I actually had to leave out my bedroom to sleep. So I sleep in the den area. Which there’s a TV in there, a little distracting so I don’t hear the noise as bad.”

She adds it can make her feel unsafe.

“There are times I have hopped up, because I wasn’t sure if one of the trucks was coming through.”

A retired nurse, she says it makes this all the more frustrating.

“This was my retirement home. Several in my cul-de-sac are all retirees. They don’t go out and work, so they are home most of the day.”

Enjoying time outdoors or sitting down to read a book, feeling impossible.

Interests for other neighbors are interrupted by the constant traffic.

“I belong to a church very close to the highway,” Deer Park President and Homeowner Lou Baker said. “And it makes it a little difficult when we have functions going on.”

Baker says being hit with roadblocks instead of answers has not felt good.

“Right now, this noise problem seems like it’s getting worse, as we stand here.”

North Charleston City Councilmember Virginia Jamison says she has been working to solve this issue for more than a decade.

Jamison plans to go to the federal level for the second time in September, submitting an application for a grant through the Biden Administration’s Reconnecting Communities Program.

Her and local homeowners hope this can bring funding forward to build sound barriers, quiet down the area and give neighbors some peace of mind.

