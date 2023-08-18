Report: 2 people charged in connection to an assault

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man and a woman are facing charges after an assault injured one person.

Chelsea Corrinalyn Albanese, 36, was charged with first-degree assault and battery, jail records state.

Justin Samuel Miller, 39, was charged with first-degree assault and battery, jail records state.

Officers responded to O’Hear Avenue after 4 a.m. on July 4 in reference to a stabbing, an incident report states.

At the scene, officers found a victim suffering from cuts on his right hand and head, the incident report states.

Officers then moved the victim away from the home, because both suspects were in the home, the report states.

It goes on to say that after officers made contact with Albanese and told her to step outside, they called for Miller to exit the home.

Miller didn’t exit the home, leading officers to do a protective sweep of the home, the incident report states.

While officers didn’t find Miller, they found a large knife and a sheath in a room that Albanese had been in before leaving the home, the report states.

It goes on to say that the victim told officers that Miller and Albanese were arguing in the living room where the victim was sleeping. Albanese then moved toward Miller with a knife in her hand, the report states.

After the victim told them to stop fighting, Albanese then accused him of being a pedophile and trying to sleep with her, according to the report.

After Albanese had put the knife down, Miller then grabbed the knife and moved toward the victim and held the knife against his chest, the report states.

The victim grabbed the knife to protect himself, which led to him and Miller struggling over the knife, the incident report states.

It goes on to say that Albanese grabbed the knife from Miller and told the victim to get out of the home, while pointing the knife at him. The victim then left and called 911, the report states.

Albanese was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center. She posted a bond for $25,000. Miller was also being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center. A judge set his bond for $15,000.

