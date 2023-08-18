SC Lottery
Report: WGA, studio representatives meet to discuss strike ahead of Friday’s CEO meeting

FILE - Actors and writers demonstrate on a picket line outside Disney studios on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Writer’s Guild of America met again with representatives of the major studios on Thursday as both sides try to resolve a 108-day writers’ strike, according to Variety Magazine.

It comes ahead of a meeting planned Friday with the CEOs of the major studios. The heads of Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCUniversal and Disney are expected to hold a joint call to discuss what comes next.

A resolution remains elusive after the WGA delivered its response to the latest proposal from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on Tuesday.

The two sides remain far apart on several items, including a staffing minimum in TV and a viewership-based streaming residual.

The WGA and the studios are expected to resume negotiations on Friday.

