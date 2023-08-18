SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

South Carolina gives Mark Kingston a 2-year extension

Wildcats win another in extras, takes series from Carolina
Wildcats win another in extras, takes series from Carolina(TheBigSpur/(Photo: Ryan Bethea, 247Sports))
By USC Athletics
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees has approved a two-year contract extension of head baseball coach Mark Kingston, it was announced this afternoon (Friday, Aug. 18). Kingston’s contract runs through the end of the 2027 season.

Kingston is heading into his seventh season at USC and is coming off a 2023 season that saw the Gamecocks win the NCAA Columbia Regional and advance to the Gainesville Super Regional. Carolina won 42 games last season, including a series win over in-state rival Clemson, a regular-season sweep of national runner-up Florida, a win over No. 1 LSU in the series opener and series wins over SEC opponents Georgia, Missouri and Mississippi State.

Carolina was ranked as high as No. 2 in the polls in 2023 and had the country’s No. 3 strength of schedule. Ethan Petry and Cole Messina both earned multiple All-American honors and were both selected to the First Team All-SEC. Carolina was in the top-10 in the country in both home runs (117) and ERA (4.19) and had a .408 on-base percentage thanks to 380 walks and 107 hit-by-pitches. The Gamecocks excelled in the classroom with a 3.20 GPA this past spring.

“We are coming off of a great season and we look forward to sustaining that success in the future and getting back to Omaha,” said Athletics Director Ray Tanner.

“I am excited to advance forward with Gamecock student athletes that I appreciate so much,” Kingston said. “I love coaching baseball here and the support we get from our great fan base. Thank you to the Board of Trustees, President Amiridis and Coach Tanner.”

Kingston has a 180-130 record at USC in six seasons and a 453-309-1 career record in 15 years as a head coach. He has guided the Gamecocks to a regional host in 2021 and 2023 and Super Regional berths in 2018 and 2023. Kingston has helped lead 14 teams to NCAA Tournament berths as an assistant and head coach – with six of those teams appearing in the NCAA Super Regionals, two participating in the College World Series and one winning a national championship.

The Gamecocks had five players selected in the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft, including top-five round picks in Jack Mahoney and Will Sanders. In Kingston’s six years as a head coach, Carolina has had 34 players selected in the MLB Draft.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
Court records show Quinn is facing multiple charges as of Friday, August 18
NFL veteran charged with Summerville hit-and-runs, assault
The Charleston Police Department is investigating a crash involving a horse-drawn carriage...
Police investigating crash involving horse carriage downtown
Jeffrey McKinley, 51, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime,...
Man charged with murder after driver found shot on Johns Island
Authorities said the UPS truck was slowing down for traffic when it was hit and flipped over on...
UPS truck rear ended by semitruck on interstate highway

Latest News

Highly regarded pitching prospect Santiago Suarez dazzled in his Charleston RiverDogs debut,...
Suarez Sparkles in Debut, RiverDogs Best Wood Ducks 7-2
VIDEO: Week 0 Game of the Week Stratford hosts James Island
VIDEO: Stall beats Burke for first win since 2019 in season opener
College Football
Lowcountry High School Football scores - Week 0