Summerville neighbors criticize lack of accountability in NFL player’s charges

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - An NFL veteran and Ladson native has been identified as the driver accused of hitting multiple vehicles and fleeing the scene in a Summerville neighborhood Tuesday night, according to police.

Police said Robert Quinn turned himself in Friday morning and attended a bond hearing around 11 a.m.

A judge granted Quinn the following bonds for seven charges he’s facing:

Hit and run with someone in the vehicle: $5,000

Four hit-and-runs that were unintended: $232.50 each

Striking a highway fixture: $155

Assault and battery 3rd degree: $1087.50

Neighbors in the Carrington Chase community said they are frustrated with the outcome of the hearing.

“I’m not impressed, not at all,” resident Lisa Ball said.

She and Arnie Blancl are just two residents who had their parked cars hit Tuesday night. Ball said she was also assaulted by Quinn after the crashes.

Both residents said they are upset over the bond Quinn was released on hours after turning himself in.

“I was hoping that he would be treated just like everybody else,” Ball said. “It shouldn’t matter that he plays or played in the NFL. Who cares? He puts he his pants on one leg at a time just like everybody else.”

They call his behavior on Tuesday night “unexplainable” and “belligerent.”

“He should be in jail and learn his lesson,” Blancl said. “I don’t care if he is a famous guy or doesn’t have any prior arrests or something like that, he could’ve killed someone.”

“I wouldn’t consider this a slap I would consider this a pat,” Ball said. “He wasn’t slapped hard enough for this to be considered a slap as far as I’m concerned. We were all slapped by what he did.”

Capt. Chris Hirsch confirmed Quinn was released from jail on Friday. He will have a court date assigned to him.

