Waccamaw Middle School student charged with making threats

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is praising a Waccamaw Middle School student after another student made a threat against the school.

Sheriff Carter Weaver said the child heard a student say he had a gun and he reported it to school officials on Friday.

The school resource officer and school administration detained the suspected student who made the threat and searched him for weapons. Officials said no weapons were found.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the incident and deputies said the student is being charged with making threats.

Deputies said the school continued to operate under normal conditions and no students or teachers were in danger at any time.

