Woman arrested in connection to store robbery on Savannah Hwy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a woman is facing charges in connection to a robbery over the weekend.

Roderia Kapri Olds, 24, was charged with strong-arm robbery, jail records state.

Sgt. Anthony Gibson said the robbery happened Sunday at the Burlington on Savannah Highway.

Gibson said clothing was taken from the store and the person threatened to use pepper spray on an employee.

No injuries were reported.

Police said Olds was identified on Wednesday.

Olds was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-720-2422 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

