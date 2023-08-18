SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Woman arrested in connection to store robbery on Savannah Hwy

Charleston Police are asking for help identifying a person connected to a Sunday robbery.
By Steven Ardary, Marissa Lute and Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a woman is facing charges in connection to a robbery over the weekend.

Roderia Kapri Olds, 24, was charged with strong-arm robbery, jail records state.

Sgt. Anthony Gibson said the robbery happened Sunday at the Burlington on Savannah Highway.

Gibson said clothing was taken from the store and the person threatened to use pepper spray on an employee.

No injuries were reported.

Police said Olds was identified on Wednesday.

Olds was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-720-2422 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
The Charleston Police Department is investigating a crash involving a horse-drawn carriage...
Police investigating crash involving horse carriage downtown
Authorities said the UPS truck was slowing down for traffic when it was hit and flipped over on...
UPS truck rear ended by semitruck on interstate highway
Jeffrey McKinley, 51, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime,...
Man charged with murder after driver found shot on Johns Island
The Moncks Corner Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened early...
Police investigating overnight drive-by shooting in Moncks Corner

Latest News

The Charleston County School District on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against several social media...
Charleston Co. Schools files lawsuit against social media companies
Charleston County’s Special Housing Committee presented an update the “Housing Our Future”...
VIDEO: Charleston Co. presents updated affordable housing plan
Over the last year, the project has repaired 121 homes and is in the progress of completing 37...
Charleston Co. presents updated affordable housing plan
The project includes different goals and recommended strategies to tackle affordable housing in...
VIDEO: Charleston Co. presents updated affordable housing plan