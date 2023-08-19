SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

2 juveniles hurt in Berkeley Co. shooting, 1 man in custody

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s says one person is in custody after a shooting in Summerville Friday evening.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s says one person is in custody after a shooting in Summerville Friday evening.

The shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. on Gippy Drive, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Carli Drayton.

Drayton said two juveniles were hurt in the shooting. They were transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

BREAKING: Two juveniles injured at shooting on in Gippy Drive in Summerville.

Posted by Live 5 News on Friday, August 18, 2023

Officials said the caller gave dispatch a description of the suspect vehicle and deputies attempted to stop the vehicle on Myers Road.

Deputies pursued the vehicle into the area of James Bell Drive and Rivers Avenue in North Charleston. Drayton said a man was taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court records show Quinn is facing multiple charges as of Friday, August 18
NFL veteran charged with Summerville hit-and-runs, assault
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the person whose body was found...
Charleston Co. Coroner IDs 22-year-old woman found dead on Folly Beach
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
The Charleston Police Department is investigating a crash involving a horse-drawn carriage...
Police investigating crash involving horse carriage downtown
Jeffrey McKinley, 51, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime,...
Man charged with murder after driver found shot on Johns Island

Latest News

Maggie Oaks picked up her 5-year-old and 20-month-old sons from preschool last Friday when the...
Lowcountry physician shares advice after kids lock themselves in a hot car
A Summerville mother shares her story after her two children locked themselves in the car in...
VIDEO: Lowcountry physician shares advice after kids lock themselves in a hot car
North Charleston homeowners are speaking out for solutions to a decade-long noise problem in...
N. Charleston homeowners, officials look for solutions to noise concerns on I-26
The North Charleston Police Department says a man and a woman are facing charges after an...
Report: 2 people charged in connection to an assault