7 hurt in Colleton County van crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that sent seven people to the hospital.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the crash involved a full-sized van that overturned on I-95 Monday afternoon. Crews responded to the crash near mile marker 49 at 2:21 p.m. Monday.

The van, which was headed south, apparently dropped off the roadway and overcorrected, causing it to flip over on its side.

The victims suffered various injuries and all were treated at the scene before being taken to Colleton County Medical Center, firefighters said.

The crash backed up traffic for several miles while one lane was blocked for about an hour, crews said.

