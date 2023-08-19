SC Lottery
7 hurt in Colleton County van crash

Colleton County firefighters released details about a van crash that sent seven to the hospital earlier this week.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that sent seven people to the hospital.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the crash involved a full-sized van that overturned on I-95 Monday afternoon. Crews responded to the crash near mile marker 49 at 2:21 p.m. Monday.

The van, which was headed south, apparently dropped off the roadway and overcorrected, causing it to flip over on its side.

The victims suffered various injuries and all were treated at the scene before being taken to Colleton County Medical Center, firefighters said.

The crash backed up traffic for several miles while one lane was blocked for about an hour, crews said.

