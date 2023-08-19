SC Lottery
Beaufort County deputies searching for missing 15-year-old boy

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is searching for two teens last seen near their homes Friday night.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old missing since Friday night.

Pape Niang was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. in the area of Cypress Cove in the EdgeField community in Bluffton, deputies say. Deputies say he is considered missing and endangered because of his age.

He is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

Deputies say anyone who sees him should immediately call Beaufort County dispatchers at 843-524-2777 before making contact with him.

