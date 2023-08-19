Beaufort County deputies searching for missing 15-year-old boy

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old missing since Friday night.

Pape Niang was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. in the area of Cypress Cove in the EdgeField community in Bluffton, deputies say. Deputies say he is considered missing and endangered because of his age.

He is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

Deputies say anyone who sees him should immediately call Beaufort County dispatchers at 843-524-2777 before making contact with him.

