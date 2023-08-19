Deputies search for 15-year-old missing since Friday night

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy considered in danger because of his mental state and age.

Investigators say Nehemiah McGill was last reported seen in the area of Lake Point Drive in the Sandy Pointe Community in Bluffton Friday at approximately 7:40 p.m.

Deputies say they are considering McGill missing and endangered citing his age and mental state, but did not provide additional details about his frame of mind.

He is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black turtleneck shirt, black long pants and black shoes. He has tattoos on both hands.

Anyone who sees McGill is asked to call Beaufort County dispatchers before trying to make contact with him. The number for the Beaufort County Communications Center is 843-524-2777.

