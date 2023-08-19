Lowcountry law enforcement, EMS agencies meet for active, mass shooter training

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several law enforcement and EMS agencies around the Lowcountry gathered Saturday morning for an active shooter and mass casualty training course.

The training, hosted by St. John’s Fire District at Hayes Park, is the first community-driven initiative for these agencies since before the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

St. John’s Chief Medical Officer Scott McCoullough explains why having these events now is more important than ever.

“Unfortunately, in this world, there are a lot more acts of violence occurring on a daily basis,” McCoullough said. “In order for us to be ready for this, this is the kind of trainings we need to put together.”

The group went through two active shooter scenarios, one from inside a building and the other during an outdoor “event.”

“We try to actually find different facilities around so we can train in various locations,” McCoullough said. “Every scenario is going to be different, so the more different places we train the better prepared we can be.”

Role players lined the yard and the house, feigning gunshot wounds and being treated by officials.

“It gives them an opportunity to do different levels of triage and practice transporting us as well,” MUSC Medical Student and Role-player Lulu Fan said. “Helping to provide some context in the situation.”

Each agency took turns entering the space, assessing the situation and working with other personnel to solve the problem.

After each scenario, the group held a debrief to hear from each agency what could be done to improve response times and overall teamwork.

“It’s because of drills like this that they work so well together and are able to be super efficient, get all teams on the ground that need to be here,” MUSC Medical Student and Role-player Shipra Bethey said.

The initiative saw responders from 10 agencies, including:

St. John’s Fire

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office

Charleston Fire

St. Andrews Fire

James Island PSD Fire

MUSC

Charleston County EMS

FMT Ambulance

Barrier Island Ocean Rescue

Charleston County Volunteer Rescue Squad

Officials say they hope to use this training more in the future to encourage better communication, efficiency and preparation between agencies.

“It’s one of those things, the more you practice the more you train, the better you’re going to be,” McCoullough said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.