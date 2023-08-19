Multiple systems watched for tropical development as hurricane season peak nears

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave over Florida and three disturbances in the Atlantic.

Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman says the increased activity comes as the peak of hurricane season approaches.

The closest one of the four to the Lowcountry is a tropical wave near the northwestern and central Bahamas. That wave will move across Florida Saturday and into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week. A broad area of low pressure is expected to form, giving the system a roughly 50% chance of forming into a tropical depression over the next seven days as it moves to the west.

But Holtzman says the speed of the system’s movement before reaching land will affect how much it can develop.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three disturbances in the Atlantic, one of which has a high chance of development.

The one most likely to develop is a broad area of low pressure several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. The center placed a 70% chance of development into at least a tropical depression over the next two days. But if it forms into a tropical depression or tropical storm, it will likely be short-lived. If it reaches tropical storm strength, it would take the name Emily.

Two other systems, which have lower chances of development, are closer to the eastern seaboard. An area of low pressure halfway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles has a 30 percent chance of development over the next week. A tropical wave east of the Winward Islands has a 40 percent chance of development over the next week.

Holtzman said the storms have a lower chance of developing because of environmental conditions.

The peak of Atlantic hurricane season comes on Sept. 10.

Historic tropical storm could target southern California

On the opposite side of the country, all eyes are on Hurricane Hillary, a Category 4 hurricane expected to bring more than a year’s worth of rain to some portions of California.

As of 8 a.m., the center of Hurricane Hilary was located near latitude 21.5 North, longitude 113.4 West and the hurricane is moving toward the north-northwest near 13 mph.

Maximum sustained winds are near 130 mph with higher gusts.

Weakening is expected to begin Saturday, but Hilary will still be a hurricane when it approaches the west coast of the Baja California peninsula Saturday night and Sunday morning. Hilary is expected to weaken to a tropical storm by midday Sunday before it reaches southern California.

