SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Nearly 7,500 children’s beds recalled due to strangulation risk

Zipadee Kids Convertible House Bed Frames and Montessori Floor Beds pose a “serious entrapment...
Zipadee Kids Convertible House Bed Frames and Montessori Floor Beds pose a “serious entrapment hazard” that can lead to strangulation or death, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.(CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nearly 7,500 children’s beds have been recalled due to a risk of strangulation.

Zipadee Kids Convertible House Bed Frames and Montessori Floor Beds pose a “serious entrapment hazard” that can lead to strangulation or death, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The products are manufactured by Ohio-based company Bell Station Interiors and were sold between February 2018 and September 2021.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reported the manufacturer is unable to offer a remedy to consumers and they advise that consumers dispose of the beds as it is a federal violation to resell or donate the recalled products.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court records show Quinn is facing multiple charges as of Friday, August 18
NFL veteran charged with Summerville hit-and-runs, assault
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the person whose body was found...
Charleston Co. Coroner IDs 22-year-old woman found dead on Folly Beach
The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Gippy Drive, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson...
2 juveniles hurt in Berkeley Co. shooting, 1 man in custody
The Charleston Police Department says a woman is facing charges in connection to a robbery over...
Woman arrested in connection to store robbery on Savannah Hwy
College Football
Lowcountry High School Football scores - Week 0

Latest News

Jamel Malik Davis, 25, was last seen walking on Horger Street, the Orangeburg Department of...
Police in Orangeburg searching for missing man
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in finding a missing...
VIDEO: Police in Orangeburg searching for missing 25-year-old man
FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Hurricane Hilary threatens ‘catastrophic and life-threatening’ flooding in Mexico and California
Pape Niang was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. in the area of Cypress Cove in the EdgeField...
Beaufort County deputies searching for missing 15-year-old boy
Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 cars to fix a problem that can cause loss of steering...
Nissan recalling more than 236,000 cars to fix steering control problem