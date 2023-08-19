SC Lottery
Police arrest former Dorchester Dist. 2 student arrested at football event

Dorchester District 2 sent a message to parents Friday night about the arrest of a former student.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District 2 sent a message to parents Friday night about the arrest of a former student.

The message, sent out shortly before midnight, stated there was “a small, contained incident” at the end of the district’s Football Showdown event hosted at John McKissick Field at Memorial Stadium.

The district said Summerville Police arrested a former student who had a weapon. The district’s security team helped in the arrest.

The message did not name the person arrested or specific charges filed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

