Police in Orangeburg searching for missing man

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators in Orangeburg are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 25-year-old man.

Jamel Malik Davis was last seen walking on Horger Street.

He is 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, and wears his hair in short dreadlocks with half blue and the other half orange.

Davis was last seen wearing black cargo shorts and a black shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812.

