Police in Orangeburg searching for missing man
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators in Orangeburg are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 25-year-old man.
Jamel Malik Davis was last seen walking on Horger Street.
He is 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, and wears his hair in short dreadlocks with half blue and the other half orange.
Davis was last seen wearing black cargo shorts and a black shirt.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812.
