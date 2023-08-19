SC Lottery
Warming up this weekend with a few storms!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is controlling our weather this weekend, which means we will see plenty of sunshine with a few storms. With the sunshine, temperatures will climb into the low 90s. A few isolated storms will be possible each day. Even warmer temperatures are likely into next week. Look for highs back into the lower to mid 90s by Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. A front will approach our area from the north by the middle of the week, which will bring rain and storm chances up slightly on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s by the middle of the week ahead of the front.

TROPICS: Four areas for possible development in the Atlantic basin/Gulf over the next 7 days. None pose a threat to our area at this time. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 93. Low 76.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 91. Low 76.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 94. Low 77.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 95. Low 77.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 96. Low 76.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Storms. High 94. Low 75.

