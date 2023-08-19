SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

WGA, studios set new meeting date amid strike impasse

WGA member Emiliana Dore carries a sign on a picket line outside Netflix studios on Wednesday,...
WGA member Emiliana Dore carries a sign on a picket line outside Netflix studios on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Writers Guild of America met again with the major Hollywood studios on Friday, but neither side appears to be any closer to ending the strike, which has spurred protests in Hollywood for the past three months.

In a message to members, the Guild confirmed that both sides plan to meet again next week.

The Guild has held talks each of the last four days with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, but the two sides reportedly remain far apart on major issues.

The WGA strike began on May 2, shutting down most TV and film production in the U.S.

Several upcoming movies have also been delayed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court records show Quinn is facing multiple charges as of Friday, August 18
NFL veteran charged with Summerville hit-and-runs, assault
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the person whose body was found...
Charleston Co. Coroner IDs 22-year-old woman found dead on Folly Beach
The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Gippy Drive, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson...
2 juveniles hurt in Berkeley Co. shooting, 1 man in custody
The Charleston Police Department says a woman is facing charges in connection to a robbery over...
Woman arrested in connection to store robbery on Savannah Hwy
College Football
Lowcountry High School Football scores - Week 0

Latest News

The suspect has been identified as James Richardson Jr., 28, wearing a white shirt and tan...
Amber Alert issued after 2-month-old taken from St. Louis home
Sweden gesture to supporters as they celebrate with their bronze medals after defeating...
Sweden beats Australia 2-0 to win another bronze medal at the Women’s World Cup
Pape Niang was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. in the area of Cypress Cove in the EdgeField...
Beaufort County deputies searching for missing 15-year-old boy
As the peak of hurricane season approaches, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring three...
Multiple systems watched for tropical development as hurricane season peak nears