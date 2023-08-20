1 person found dead in North Charleston home fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a Sunday morning fire at a townhome that left a woman dead.

The fire was reported at 10:11 a.m. in the 7700 block of Suzanne Drive, according to Charleston County dispatchers.

Once on scene, crews entered the multi-family townhome and saw heavy fire conditions, Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said.

After the fire was put out, firefighters searched the home and found a female victim who died from her injuries, Rainey said.

The family will be helped by the American Red Cross.

This is an ongoing investigation and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

