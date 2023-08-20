Berkeley Co., Dorchester Dist. 2 parents can track school buses with app

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Berkeley and Dorchester County parents will have a new way to track their children’s school buses this year.

Students in the Berkeley County School District and Dorchester County Districts 2 and 4 return to school Monday.

The Berkeley County School District will use the My Ride K-12 app to provide families with bus route information and any changes. The My Ride app is a state program that is being used with all state buses. The district purchased the app to use on its own buses as well.

Parents will now have the option of reviewing bus information via a secure web portal and on Apple and Android mobile apps.

After a parent downloads it, they can link their children’s student identification number. Their school bus number, pickup time, and bus stop location should also now appear, as of Monday.

Berkeley County parents can click here for more information.

Meanwhile, Dorchester District 2 families can use either the My Ride app or the app Traversa, which works the same way.

The district says that if parents do not register, their children will still be able to ride the bus, but the transportation information won’t be available to parents.

Dorchester District 2 parents can click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.