Charleston Co. School District launching hotline ahead of new school year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Just days ahead of the start of the new school year, Charleston County parents will have a new resource to get information.

Charleston County School District staff members will be answering calls this Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. They will provide parents and families with information that will help make the process of returning to the classroom as smooth as possible.

Charleston County students return for the new school year on Wednesday.

The hotline will open Monday morning at 843-444-5417.

