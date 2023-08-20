Crews respond to structure fire in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a Sunday morning structure fire.

The fire was reported at 10:11 a.m. in the 7700 block of Suzanne Drive, according to Charleston County dispatchers.

As of shortly after 11 a.m., the fire was out but the scene was still active, Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said.

There has been no word on injuries.

